Recipe of the Day: Club Sandwich Cucumber Subs

ST. LOUIS —
How to Make Cucumber Subs
Slice off and discard stem ends of two small (about
5-ounce) cucumbers. Halve cucumbers lengthwise. Gently
scoop out and discard the cucumber flesh, leaving about
¼ inch inside each half. Thoroughly pat dry.
Club Sandwich Cucumber Subs
Entire recipe (2 subs): 200 calories, 10g total fat (2g sat fat), 782mg sodium,
9.5g carbs, 2.5g fi ber, 5.5g sugars, 17.5g protein
2 slices center-cut bacon or turkey bacon
1 ounce (about 2 slices) reduced-sodium ham
1 ounce (about 2 slices) reduced-sodium skinless turkey breast
1 tablespoon light mayonnaise
4 small tomato slices
2 cucumber subs (4 halves)
Cook bacon until crispy, and layer with remaining ingredients
between cucumber subs.
MAKES 1 SERVING
This recipe is from Lisa Lillien’s new cookbook Fast & Easy.
For more information on Hungry Girl and to purchase the cookbook, visit hungry-girl.com.