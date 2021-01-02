x
Recipe of the Day: Club Sandwich Cucumber Subs

Shared by Lisa Lillien A.K.A. ‘Hungry Girl’

How to Make Cucumber Subs

Slice off and discard stem ends of two small (about

5-ounce) cucumbers. Halve cucumbers lengthwise. Gently

scoop out and discard the cucumber flesh, leaving about

¼ inch inside each half. Thoroughly pat dry.

Club Sandwich Cucumber Subs

Entire recipe (2 subs): 200 calories, 10g total fat (2g sat fat), 782mg sodium,

9.5g carbs, 2.5g fi ber, 5.5g sugars, 17.5g protein

2 slices center-cut bacon or turkey bacon

1 ounce (about 2 slices) reduced-sodium ham

1 ounce (about 2 slices) reduced-sodium skinless turkey breast

1 tablespoon light mayonnaise

4 small tomato slices

2 cucumber subs (4 halves)

Cook bacon until crispy, and layer with remaining ingredients

between cucumber subs.

MAKES 1 SERVING

This recipe is from Lisa Lillien’s new cookbook Fast & Easy.

For more information on Hungry Girl and to purchase the cookbook, visit hungry-girl.com.

