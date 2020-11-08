Recipe of the Day: No-Churn Cookies N Cream Ice Cream

ST. LOUIS —
No-Churn Cookies N Cream Ice Cream
Ingredients for No-Churn Cookies N Cream Ice Cream:
- 2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream (1 pint)
- 1 1/4 cups of sweetened condensed milk (~ 1 – 14 oz can)
- 1/4 cup of evaporated milk
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- Broken/chopped Oreo cookies
Kitchen equipment:
- Two mixing bowls (one large and one medium size)
- A mixer/hand mixer
- A spatula
- A ladle
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Container with lid (or plastic wrap/parchment paper) for storing
- Room in your freezer
Directions for making No-Churn Cookies N Cream Ice Cream:
Time: 15 min with 5-6 hrs freezing time
- In large mixing bow, combine sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla extract
- Gently mix with spatula until homogeneous and set aside
- In smaller mixing bowl, pour 2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream
- Mix using mixer/hand mixer until whipped cream is formed
- Start with mixing paddles in liquid cream, turn on lowest setting to prevent splashing and gradually increase to highest speed until whipped cream forms with stiff peaks (3-5 minutes)
- Be careful not to over churn the cream as butter can form
- Using spatula, scoop whipped cream into sweetened condensed milk mixture and gently fold whipped cream into condensed milk mixture. Repeat this until all of the whipped cream is folded into sweetened condensed milk mixture – This now becomes your ice cream base – set aside
- Grab your storage container and ladle - Using your ladle, scoop a layer of your ice cream base into your storage container…add in a layer of Oreo cookies …add another layer of ice cream base followed by another layer of Oreo cookies. Continue doing this until all of your ice cream base and Oreo cookies are in your container – you want your final layer to be your Oreo cookies
- Place lid on container to cover - if no lid, use plastic wrap/parchment paper over your No-Churn Cookies N Cream Ice Cream
- If using parchment paper or plastic wrap, gently press down until slightly touching the ice cream
- Freeze for 5-6 hrs (or overnight) and enjoy!
- Take out of freezer and let sit on counter for 5-7 min if ice cream is initially too hard to scoop
For more from Dr. Maya, visit mayawarren.com.