ST. LOUIS — Crème Brulee French Toast with Strawberry Compote

3 one-inch slices of Brioche

Custard

1 Pint Cream

1 Cup Milk

3/4 Cup Sugar

6 Eggs

1/2 T Cinnamon

1/4 T Nutmeg

Whisk custard ingredients together. Soak Brioche in custard mixture. Toast on each side in a skillet until golden brown. Fill or top with Pastry Cream. Finish with Strawberry Compote. Serves 3.

Pastry Cream

2 Cups Milk

1/2 Cup Sugar

3 Eggs

1/4 Cup Cornstarch

1 Tsp Vanilla

Whisk Sugar, Eggs and Cornstarch together. Bring milk and vanilla to a simmer. Temper egg mixture with a few ounces of the warm milk mixture. Add all ingredients together until bubbly and thick.

Strawberry Compote

1 Pound Strawberries

2 Tbl Sugar

3 Tbl Orange Juice

3 Tbl Water

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Simmer on low until bubbly and slightly thick.

Grace Meat + Three is located at 4270 Manchester Ave. in St. Louis. For more information, click here.

Recipe of the Day: In-House Roast Beef with Steak Rub ST. LOUIS - IN-HOUSE ROAST BEEF with STEAK RUB Ingredients Steak rub Paprika -1 TBSP Cracked Peppercorn - 1TBSP Chili Powder -1 TSP Coarse Salt- 2 TBSP Sugar - 1TSP Ground Coriander -1/2 TSP Dry Thyme -1/2 TSP Granulated Garlic - 1/4 TSP Granulated Garlic - 1/4 TSP Eye of Round Roast - 3-4 LB Olive Oil - 1 TBLE Directions 1) Mix together the dry spices 2) Rub the olive oil on the roast and cover it with the mixed spices, gently massaging it into the meat.

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis