ST. LOUIS — Crème Brulee French Toast with Strawberry Compote

3 one-inch slices of Brioche

Custard

1 Pint Cream

1 Cup Milk

3/4 Cup Sugar

6 Eggs

1/2 T Cinnamon

1/4 T Nutmeg

Whisk custard ingredients together. Soak Brioche in custard mixture. Toast on each side in a skillet until golden brown. Fill or top with Pastry Cream. Finish with Strawberry Compote. Serves 3.

 Pastry Cream

2 Cups Milk

1/2 Cup Sugar

3 Eggs

1/4 Cup Cornstarch

1 Tsp Vanilla

Whisk Sugar, Eggs and Cornstarch together. Bring milk and vanilla to a simmer. Temper egg mixture with a few ounces of the warm milk mixture. Add all ingredients together until bubbly and thick.

Strawberry Compote

1 Pound Strawberries

2 Tbl Sugar

3 Tbl Orange Juice

3 Tbl Water

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Simmer on low until bubbly and slightly thick.

Grace Meat + Three is located at 4270 Manchester Ave. in St. Louis. For more information, click here
