ST. LOUIS — Crème Brulee French Toast with Strawberry Compote
3 one-inch slices of Brioche
Custard
1 Pint Cream
1 Cup Milk
3/4 Cup Sugar
6 Eggs
1/2 T Cinnamon
1/4 T Nutmeg
Whisk custard ingredients together. Soak Brioche in custard mixture. Toast on each side in a skillet until golden brown. Fill or top with Pastry Cream. Finish with Strawberry Compote. Serves 3.
Pastry Cream
2 Cups Milk
1/2 Cup Sugar
3 Eggs
1/4 Cup Cornstarch
1 Tsp Vanilla
Whisk Sugar, Eggs and Cornstarch together. Bring milk and vanilla to a simmer. Temper egg mixture with a few ounces of the warm milk mixture. Add all ingredients together until bubbly and thick.
Strawberry Compote
1 Pound Strawberries
2 Tbl Sugar
3 Tbl Orange Juice
3 Tbl Water
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Simmer on low until bubbly and slightly thick.
Grace Meat + Three is located at 4270 Manchester Ave. in St. Louis.