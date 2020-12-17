Recipe of the Day: Healthy Slow Cooker Crustless Apple Pie À La Mode

“This recipe fills your house with the most irresistible aroma of cozy cinnamon and juicy apples!”

ST. LOUIS — This recipe is courtesy of The Fit and Food Connection.

HEALTHY SLOW COOKER CRUSTLESS APPLE PIE À LA MODE

Ingredients:

Makes 8 Servings

99 calories for each 1/2 cup serving

2 ¼ pounds ¼”-thick apple slices

(about 6 large) Fiji or HoneyCrisp

¼ cup pure maple syrup

¼ tsp pure vanilla extract

2 tbsp wheat flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Directions:

Add the apples, maple syrup, vanilla,

wheat flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg to a

(5-quart minimum) slow cooker, and

gently toss with a spatula until the

apples are evenly coated with the other

ingredients.

Cover and cook on HIGH for 2-3 hours

or LOW for 4-5 hours, or until the

apples are tender, gently toss with a

spatula after each hour.

Serve warm topped with Greek yogurt ice

cream or cool to room temperature in

the slow cooker before transferring to an

airtight container and refrigerating.

Ingredients:

Makes 8-16 Servings

89 calories for each 1/4 cup serving (1 scoop)

178 calories for each 1/2 cup serving (2 scoops)

4 cups Greek yogurt, plain, full fat

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

top with nuts of your choice

(optional)

Directions:

Mix the ingredients together with a food

processor or hand whisk to get the

mixture to be fluffy.

Transfer the mixture into a large glass

baking dish, spreading it out evenly. Cover

with plastic wrap and place in the freezer

for 45 minutes.

Use a rubber spatula to give it a good stir.

Flatten back, cover, and continue freezing

for 2 more hours, stirring every 30 minutes.

Then, the yogurt should now have a softserve

consistency, time to Enjoy!