Recipe of the Day: Healthy Slow Cooker Crustless Apple Pie À La Mode

ST. LOUIS — This recipe is courtesy of The Fit and Food Connection.
HEALTHY SLOW COOKER CRUSTLESS APPLE PIE À LA MODE
Ingredients:
Makes 8 Servings
99 calories for each 1/2 cup serving
2 ¼ pounds ¼”-thick apple slices
(about 6 large) Fiji or HoneyCrisp
¼ cup pure maple syrup
¼ tsp pure vanilla extract
2 tbsp wheat flour
2 tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
Directions:
- Add the apples, maple syrup, vanilla,
wheat flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg to a
(5-quart minimum) slow cooker, and
gently toss with a spatula until the
apples are evenly coated with the other
ingredients.
- Cover and cook on HIGH for 2-3 hours
or LOW for 4-5 hours, or until the
apples are tender, gently toss with a
spatula after each hour.
- Serve warm topped with Greek yogurt ice
cream or cool to room temperature in
the slow cooker before transferring to an
airtight container and refrigerating.
Ingredients:
Makes 8-16 Servings
89 calories for each 1/4 cup serving (1 scoop)
178 calories for each 1/2 cup serving (2 scoops)
4 cups Greek yogurt, plain, full fat
1/2 cup honey
2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
top with nuts of your choice
(optional)
Directions:
Mix the ingredients together with a food
processor or hand whisk to get the
mixture to be fluffy.
Transfer the mixture into a large glass
baking dish, spreading it out evenly. Cover
with plastic wrap and place in the freezer
for 45 minutes.
Use a rubber spatula to give it a good stir.
Flatten back, cover, and continue freezing
for 2 more hours, stirring every 30 minutes.
Then, the yogurt should now have a softserve
consistency, time to Enjoy!