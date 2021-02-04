Recipe of the Day: Deviled Eggless Potato Salad

Shared by Caryn Dugan A.K.A. STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS — Deviled Eggless Potato Salad

Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs mini potatoes

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

2 green onions, sliced thin

1/2 cup Creamy Tofu Mayo

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon Indian Black Salt (Kala Namak)

Smoked Paprika to dust as garnish

Directions

Prepare the mayo, if using the link to the recipe and allow to chill in fridge for about 1 hour.

Steam the potatoes for about 15 minutes. Prepare an ice bath to blanch them.

Remove them from the heat when they are just fork-ready. You don't want them too soft. Quickly transfer them to the ice bath. Allow them to cool and them wipe them dry.

Cut into halves or quarters - a bite size.