Eckert’s Apple Butter & Brie Crostini

1 loaf Eckert’s bake at home bread

1/2 cup Eckert’s Apple Butter

6 oz Brie

3 oz Prosciutto

1/4 cup candied pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice baguette into 1/2½” thick slices, Spread 1 tsp. Apple butter on bread. Place thin slice of brie on top. Bake for 5 minutes or until brie is melted. Remove from oven and place thin slice of prosciutto on top or candied nuts.

Serve immediately.

Holiday Cucumber Cups

1-2 English cucumbers

8 oz Eckert’s Deli-Made Salsa

Fresh parsley

Feta cheese crumbles *optional

Peel the cucumbers partially, leaving thin strips of skin down the length of the cucumber. Trim the ends of the cucumbers and cut each cucumber into 1 inch thick slices. Scoop out the center of each slice with a melon baller or teaspoon, leaving a shell of flesh.

Fill cucumber shells with about 1 tablespoon of salsa. Garnish with parsley and feta cheese.

Loaded Baked Potato Appetizers

5-6 red potatoes, sliced into ½” rounds

Olive oil

Kosher salt

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

8 strips bacon, cooked and chopped

3 Tbs. chives

Sour cream, optional

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Brush parchment with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place potato rounds on the paper. Brush tops of potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping once.

Remove potatoes from oven, top with cheese and bacon. Bake for 3-5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with sour cream if using and chives.

Serve warm. Serves 8-12.

