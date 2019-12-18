Easy Homemade Doughnuts Recipe



Ingredients:

1 package rhodes dough rolls

1 container custard

1 container chocolate pudding

1 jar raspberry preserves (not jam)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Oil for frying

LOTS of paper towels ;)



Directions:

Remove dough from freezer. Lay on a baking sheet and let them defrost until doubled in size. In a heavy, deep large saucepan, heat about 4 inches oil (so the doughnuts can float) to 365°F. Place each ball of dough into the heated oil with a long-handle slotted spoon. Fry the donuts, three or four at a time, in the oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until they are golden brown, turning once. Remove the donuts with the slotted spoon, allowing excess oil to drain back into the fryer or pan. Drain the donuts on paper towels to avoid a greasy eating experience. Repeat with remaining dough. Cool the donuts slightly. Using a pastry bag fill doughnuts with your favorite filling Sprinkle the top of each doughnut with powdered sugar.

Chanukah is a celebration of the miracle of the oil that burned for 8 days instead of only one. To commemorate we eat foods fried in oil (such as doughnuts and latkes), light the Menorah each night of Chanukah. To spread the light and the Chanukah message of hope, Chabad of Chesterfield is hosting their annual Car Menorah Parade. Event details below:

EVENT NAME: Chanukah Car Menorah Parade

VENUE NAME: Chesterfield Amphitheater

VENUE ADDRESS: 631 Veterans Pl Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017

DATE: Dec. 22nd

TIME: Parade begins at 4:30, come a few minutes early to get your car decorated with a car menorah

MORE INFO: www.JewishChesterfield.com or call 636-778-4000

More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Chamomile Tea Sleepy Bites

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Pizza Stuffed Crescent Rolls

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Jingle Bell Party Bites

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Stuffing Filled Mushroom Caps

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: “Bacon” Wrapped Water Chestnuts