Recipe of the Day: Elderberry Elixir

Shared by Emilia Rizzuto of ‘All Things Elderberry’

ST. LOUIS — Elderberry Elixir

Ingredients:

3/4 cup dried elderberries

3 cups water

1 teaspoon dried cinnamon or 1cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon dried cloves or 4 whole cloves or 1 drop clove essential oil

1 tablespoon fresh ginger or 1 teaspoon-dried ginger or 1 drop ginger essential oil

1 cup raw honey

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring the elderberries, water, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger to a boil.

Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half, about 40-45 minutes.

Allow the liquid to cool, and then drain the liquid using a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth.

Press all liquid out of the berries using the back of a wooden spoon.

Add the raw honey and mix well.

Store in an airtight glass container in the refrigerator for up to two months.

For more information and to shop online, visit allthingselderberry.com. Show Me St. Louis viewers can receive a discount using code KSDK20.