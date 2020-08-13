Recipe of the Day: Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Recipe shared by the Thriving Home website

ST. LOUIS — Freezer Breakfast Burritos

INGREDIENTS:

12 large eggs

1/2 cup milk (your choice)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons butter (or avocado oil)

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 pound shredded or diced hash brown potatoes, cooked according to package directions

1 pound Burgers’ Smokehouse Diced Bacon, cooked (or chop up their sliced bacon)

8 burrito-size tortillas

Optional Add-Ins:

sautéed bell peppers, onions, jalepeno peppers, or mushrooms

salsa

chopped spinach

sliced green onions

diced avocados

other kinds of cheeses (Monterey Jack, feta, etc)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Make It Now:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat, making sure it doesn’t brown. Pour in the egg mixture and scramble the eggs until set but still moist. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Prepare an assembly line with all the ingredients, including 8 square pieces of foil. Assemble each burrito on top of the foil by placing approximately 1/2 cup eggs, 1/4 cup cheese, 1/3 cup potatoes, and 2 tablespoons bacon (and any additional add-ins, if desired) in the middle of the tortilla. Use a spoon or your hands to toss the ingredients before wrapping the tortilla.

Fold in the sides of the tortilla. While holding those in place, fold up the bottom of the tortilla over the ingredients and roll tightly into a burrito. Then, wrap the burrito tightly in the foil. (Freezing instructions begin here.)

Bake for 10-15 minutes, until warmed through and the cheese is melty.

Freeze For Later: Follow steps 1-5. Place foil-wrapped burritos in a freezer bag, seal, and freeze.

Prepare From Frozen: You have three options:

1) Microwave Method: Unwrap the foil from the frozen burrito, wrap in a moist paper towel, and microwave using the defrost setting for 2 to 3 minutes, or until warmed through.

2) Oven Method (Frozen): Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake for 45-60 minutes, until warmed through.

3) Oven Method (Thawed): Thaw the burritos in the refrigerator. Bake as directed in step 6.

