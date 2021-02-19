x
Recipe of the Day: French 75 Cocktail

Shared by The Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station

ST. LOUIS —

French 75

Cognac, sugar, lemon, Champagne

1.5 oz Camus VS (suggested Cognac)

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz lemon juice

Champagne

Glass: Flute

Garnish: 1 Luxardo Cherry

Combine ingredients minus champagne in shaker tin. Add Ice. Shake for 15 seconds until tin ices over. Fine strain into glass. Top with 4 oz Champagne. Garnish.

The drink dates to World War I, and an early form was created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris—later called Harry's New York Bar —by barman Harry MacElhone. The combination was said to have such a kick that it felt like being shelled with the powerful French 75mm field gun.

The Grand Hall is at Union Station, which is located at 1820 Market Street in St. Louis.

Opulence in The Grand Hall, a 1920s pop-up experience, continues through March 31. It’s open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit stlouisunionstation.com.

