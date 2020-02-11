Recipe of the Day: French Country Beef Stew

ST. LOUIS —
French Country Beef Stew
- 2-1/2 pounds beef for stew, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 cups water
- 1 package (.9 to 1.68 ounces) dry vegetable soup mix
- 1 pound asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 pound baby red-skinned potatoes, cut into quarters
- 8 ounces mushrooms, cut in half
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 1/4 cup water
- Salt and pepper
- Combine beef, water and soup mix in stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
- Add potatoes and mushrooms to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer, covered 10 minutes. Stir in asparagus; continue cooking, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in cornstarch mixture; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.