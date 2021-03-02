Recipe of the Day: French Toast from the new ‘Ricotta French Toast with Blueberry Ice Cream’ from Clementine’s

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, February 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at all four Clementine's Creamery locations.

French Toast Recipe

Shared by Tamara Keefe and Liz Schuster

Ingredients:

1 loaf thick cut brioche bread

1 pint heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp cinnamon

8 whole eggs

pinch of kosher salt

2 sticks of butter ( 4 ounces a piece)

1 lb ricotta cheese

Method:

Set oven at 350 degrees.

Heat all butter till melted and reserve.

On a sheet tray lay out slices of bread.

Toast till golden brown (depending on oven may take anywhere from 5 t0 10 minutes per side.

Flip slices of bread after top side is golden brown.

Remove from oven and cool.

In a medium bowl, combine eggs, heavy cream, vanilla, 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 cup of sugar.

In a separate small bowl combine remaining cinnamon and sugar. Toss together for finishing French toast.

In medium bowl whisk together all ingredients of custard till fully blended.

Set slices of brioche bread in custard mix just long enough for bread to absorb custard but not sink to the bottom of the bowl.

In heavy bottomed pan, pour half of butter and heat till bubbling.

Place 2 slices of French toast on heated pan, and like a sandwich place about two ounces ricotta cheese on top of one slice spread the cheese slightly, and place the French toast next to it on top like a grilled cheese sandwich. Make sure to caramelize both sides. Sprinkle French toast with cinnamon sugar mixture.

Blueberry Compote Recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of frozen or fresh blueberries

3 teaspoons of lemon juice

Method:

In a heavy bottomed pot, add blueberries and sugar.

Mix well, and cook until sugar is thoroughly melted and bubbling.

Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.

Serve right away or refrigerate for future use.

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, February 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at all four Clementine's Creamery locations.

There will be free coffee mugs for the first 50 households in line. They encourage visitors to wear their pajamas and try the new breakfast flavors.

There will be prizes awarded throughout the day, including a chance to win jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

For more information on Clementine’s Creamery, visit clementinescreamery.com.