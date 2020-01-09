Recipe of the Day: Fried Egg Candy

ST. LOUIS —
Fried Egg Candy
These delightful candies really do look like fried eggs! They are super easy to make and really good to eat. Children will really enjoy helping with these sweet treats. The recipe can be altered to make a lot of these or just a few. Children can help by laying out the pretzels, adding the yellow centers and clean-up.
Place parchment paper on a baking sheet.
1 package (7 ounces) white melting chocolates (wafers)
64 small pretzel sticks
30 to 40 yellow M & M's
- Place pretzel sticks on parchment paper in groups of two, leaving a small space between each.
- Melt the white chocolate in the microwave. Start with 30 seconds at a time, stirring after each.
- Using a tablespoon, drop the white chocolate over each pair of pretzel sticks.
- Immediately, add one or two M & M's to form the yolk.
- Put tray into the refrigerator for a few minutes to help set the white chocolate.
Makes approximately 30 candies.