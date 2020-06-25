Recipe of the Day: Frozen Hot Cocoa

ST. LOUIS —
Frozen Hot Cocoa
As temperatures warm up this summer, try this refreshing twist on hot cocoa!
Ingredients
- ¼ cup cocoa mix
- 2 Tablespoons chocolate syrup
- 1 cup low fat milk
- 1 cup ice cubes
Directions
- Blend all ingredients in a blender until the consistency of a milkshake.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
Yield: 2 servings
Per Serving: Calories: 200, Carbohydrates: 46 gm, Protein: 6 gm, Calcium: 150 mg
More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Homemade Salsa
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Lemonade Bars
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Chao Baan’s Som Tum Papaya Salad
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Bagna Cauda
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Thai Summer Rolls with Sweet N Spicy Peanut Sauce
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cookie Dough Dip