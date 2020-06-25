x
Recipe of the Day: Frozen Hot Cocoa

Amanda Marsh of the St. Louis District Dairy Council shares a recipe for Frozen Hot Cocoa.

Frozen Hot Cocoa

As temperatures warm up this summer, try this refreshing twist on hot cocoa!

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup cocoa mix
  • 2 Tablespoons chocolate syrup
  • 1 cup low fat milk
  • 1 cup ice cubes

Directions

  • Blend all ingredients in a blender until the consistency of a milkshake.
  • Serve immediately and enjoy!

Yield: 2 servings

Per Serving: Calories: 200, Carbohydrates: 46 gm, Protein: 6 gm, Calcium: 150 mg

