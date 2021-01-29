Recipe of the Day: Greek Chickpea Salad

ST. LOUIS —
Greek Chickpea Salad
Ingredients:
2, (15 ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and dried
2 c. diced cucumber
2 c. halved cherry or grape tomatoes
1/4 c. diced red onion
1/2 c. kalamata olives
1 (4oz) container of feta cheese
1 c. chopped parsley
1 T. fresh chopped dill (optional- adds a lot of flavor)
2 T. fresh lemon juice
2 T. extra virgin olive oil
½ c. Trader Joe’s Tzatziki sauce
Instructions:
Add all of the salad ingredients to a large serving bowl, except for Tzatziki sauce. Combine.
When ready to serve, drizzle Tzatziki sauce on top of your salad.