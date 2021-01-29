x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Recipes

Recipe of the Day: Greek Chickpea Salad

Shared by Jennifer McDaniel of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy

ST. LOUIS —

Greek Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

2, (15 ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and dried

2 c. diced cucumber

2 c. halved cherry or grape tomatoes

1/4 c. diced red onion

1/2 c. kalamata olives

1 (4oz) container of feta cheese

1 c. chopped parsley

1 T. fresh chopped dill (optional- adds a lot of flavor)

2 T. fresh lemon juice

2 T. extra virgin olive oil

½ c. Trader Joe’s Tzatziki sauce

Instructions:

Add all of the salad ingredients to a large serving bowl, except for Tzatziki sauce. Combine.

When ready to serve, drizzle Tzatziki sauce on top of your salad.

-Mcdanielnutrition.com

Related Articles
Recipe of the Day: Duck and Cabbage Garbure Soup
Shared by Chef Ariane Daguin, the CEO of D'Artagnan who started the farm to table movement ST. LOUIS - · 6 oz.
ksdk.com |Jan 27, 2021