Grown Up Garlic Noodles

Homemade pasta dough

4 cups semolina

2 large eggs

1 tbsp EVOO

½ tsp salt

1 cup cold water

  • Set up your kitchen aid with the paddle attachment
  • Combine semolina flour and salt into kitchen aid mixing bowl
  • Turn on to low speed. While the paddle is turning, carefully put both eggs into mixer, one at a time.
  • Stream cold water into the mixture, then olive oil.
  • After the dough has come together, switch out the paddle attachment for the dough hook
  • Turn the speed to 2 and knead for 4-5 minutes until a silky dough ball is formed.
  • The dough ball should be elastic and pliable without sticking to your hands. If the dough is sticking or too soft, add more flour. If it is too dry, add a little bit of water.
  • Tightly wrap the dough in plastic wrap.
  • Place in refrigerator to rest for a minimum of 1 hour. (up to 3 days)
  • Before rolling out the pasta, remove the dough from refrigerator and let rest for 15-20 min

Grown Up Garlic Noodle (4 portions)

  • 2 tbsp Black garlic
  • 2 tbsp Mined garlic
  • 1 tbsp chili flake
  • 2 oz extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • Parmesan cheese
  • 4 portions of pasta (about 1.5 lbs)

For more information on The Last Kitchen and to check out the full menu, visit thelastkitchenstl.com.

More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Spicy Cottage Cheese, Egg & Avocado Toast

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Salted Butterscotch Pretzel Blondies

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Monte Cristo

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Whole30 Sweet & Savory Slaw

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Meatloaf

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Katie’s Chicken Parmigiano

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Italian Stuffed Spaghetti Squash