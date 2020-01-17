Grown Up Garlic Noodles

Homemade pasta dough

4 cups semolina

2 large eggs

1 tbsp EVOO

½ tsp salt

1 cup cold water

Set up your kitchen aid with the paddle attachment

Combine semolina flour and salt into kitchen aid mixing bowl

Turn on to low speed. While the paddle is turning, carefully put both eggs into mixer, one at a time.

Stream cold water into the mixture, then olive oil.

After the dough has come together, switch out the paddle attachment for the dough hook

Turn the speed to 2 and knead for 4-5 minutes until a silky dough ball is formed.

The dough ball should be elastic and pliable without sticking to your hands. If the dough is sticking or too soft, add more flour. If it is too dry, add a little bit of water.

Tightly wrap the dough in plastic wrap.

Place in refrigerator to rest for a minimum of 1 hour. (up to 3 days)

Before rolling out the pasta, remove the dough from refrigerator and let rest for 15-20 min

Grown Up Garlic Noodle (4 portions)

2 tbsp Black garlic

2 tbsp Mined garlic

1 tbsp chili flake

2 oz extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp butter

Juice from 1 lemon

Parmesan cheese

4 portions of pasta (about 1.5 lbs)

