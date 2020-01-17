Grown Up Garlic Noodles
Homemade pasta dough
4 cups semolina
2 large eggs
1 tbsp EVOO
½ tsp salt
1 cup cold water
- Set up your kitchen aid with the paddle attachment
- Combine semolina flour and salt into kitchen aid mixing bowl
- Turn on to low speed. While the paddle is turning, carefully put both eggs into mixer, one at a time.
- Stream cold water into the mixture, then olive oil.
- After the dough has come together, switch out the paddle attachment for the dough hook
- Turn the speed to 2 and knead for 4-5 minutes until a silky dough ball is formed.
- The dough ball should be elastic and pliable without sticking to your hands. If the dough is sticking or too soft, add more flour. If it is too dry, add a little bit of water.
- Tightly wrap the dough in plastic wrap.
- Place in refrigerator to rest for a minimum of 1 hour. (up to 3 days)
- Before rolling out the pasta, remove the dough from refrigerator and let rest for 15-20 min
Grown Up Garlic Noodle (4 portions)
- 2 tbsp Black garlic
- 2 tbsp Mined garlic
- 1 tbsp chili flake
- 2 oz extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- Juice from 1 lemon
- Parmesan cheese
- 4 portions of pasta (about 1.5 lbs)
