ST. LOUIS —

Hamentashen

Ingredients

4 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup oil

1 tbspn orange juice

3 tspn vanilla extract

2 tspn baking powder

4 cups flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 350. Spray cookie sheets. Beat eggs and sugar. Add the orange juice, vanilla extract and oil. Add remaining ingredients, and mix well until dough forms. Divide into four parts. Proceed to assemble.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow hamentashen to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Fillings: fruit preserves, chocolate filling, poppyseed filling

Toppings: sprinkles, chocolate chips, nuts

