Recipe of the Day: Hoisin Grilled Beef & Veggie Skewers

Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat, add oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onion and garlic, stir, and saute 2 minutes until the onion begins to soften. Stir in hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, ketchup, soy sauce, brown sugar, Tabasco, Worcestershire, and red pepper flakes. Reduce the heat to low and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Preheat the grill to medium heat. When the grill is hot, transfer the skewers to the grill and cook 10 to 12 minutes, or until the meat is the desired doneness, turning them occasionally. During the final 5 minutes of cooking time, brush the meat and vegetables generously with the hoisin mopping sauce. Serve them on a bed of couscous or flavored rice, if desired.