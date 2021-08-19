x
Recipe of the Day: Hoisin Grilled Beef & Veggie Skewers

Shared by TV Chef and Author Christy Rost

Hoisin Grilled Beef & Veggie Skewers

Hoisin Mopping Sauce

1 tablespoon canolail

¼ cup sweet onion, peeled and minced

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 cup hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

5 to 6 drops Tabasco sauce

5 drops Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Skewers

2 pounds beef top sirloin, cut into 2-inch cubes

2 red onions, peeled and cut into wedges

1 green bell pepper, rinsed and cut into wedges

1 red bell pepper, rinsed and cut into wedges

2 yellow squash, rinsed and sliced into 1-inch pieces

2 zucchini squash, rinsed and sliced into 1-inch pieces

12 baby portabella mushrooms, cleaned

12 long metal skewers

Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat, add oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onion and garlic, stir, and saute 2 minutes until the onion begins to soften. Stir in hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, ketchup, soy sauce, brown sugar, Tabasco, Worcestershire, and red pepper flakes. Reduce the heat to low and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Thread beef cubes, onion, bell peppers, yellow squash, zucchini squash, and mushrooms alternately onto the skewers.

Preheat the grill to medium heat. When the grill is hot, transfer the skewers to the grill and cook 10 to 12 minutes, or until the meat is the desired doneness, turning them occasionally. During the final 5 minutes of cooking time, brush the meat and vegetables generously with the hoisin mopping sauce. Serve them on a bed of couscous or flavored rice, if desired.

Yield: 12 beef skewers, or 6 to 8 servings

~christyrost.com

