Recipe of the Day: Homemade Salsa

Photographer and cookbook author Heidi Drexler shares a recipe for Homemade Salsa.

Ingredients:

2 large tomatoes

4-5 large mushrooms

1 bunch green onions

1 green pepper

1 package Good Seasons Italian dressing

1 avocado

Directions:

Mix together and let marinate for a few hours in the fridge.

Add avocado just before serving.

Serve with tortilla chips or use on tacos.

