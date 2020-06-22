Recipe of the Day: Homemade Salsa

ST. LOUIS —
Homemade Salsa
Ingredients:
2 large tomatoes
4-5 large mushrooms
1 bunch green onions
1 green pepper
1 package Good Seasons Italian dressing
1 avocado
Directions:
Mix together and let marinate for a few hours in the fridge.
Add avocado just before serving.
Serve with tortilla chips or use on tacos.
