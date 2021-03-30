Recipe of the Day: Italian Roll Ups

ST. LOUIS —
Italian Roll Ups
Prep time: 5 minutes | Chill time: 1 hour | Total time: 1 hour and 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 large soft tortillas
- 8 oz brick of cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup of banana peppers, diced
- 1 tbs green chiles
- 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 1/3 cup bread crumbs
- 18 slices of salami
- 9 slices of provolone
- 18 pieces of pepperoni
Recipe
- In a medium mixing bowl, take the softened cream cheese, banana peppers, green chilies, parmesan cheese and bread crumbs and mix it all up.
- Grab one- third of the mixture and spread it on one of the large tortillas. Keep about an inch of the outer ring of the tortilla without mixture so it doesn’t spill out when you roll it up.
- Take 3 slices of provolone and assemble them longways on top of the mixture.
- Grab 6 slices of salami and take 3 slices and lay them longways on the left side and then the remaining 3 on the right side. You want the salami to be distributed so each bite has some.
- Grab 6 slices of pepperoni and lay them all around the top of the salami.
- Take the left side of the tortilla and roll it up. The inside is hearty so the roll up will be thick!
- Put the roll up in the fridge to chill for an hour.
- Grab a bread knife and cut the tortilla into 1-inch roll ups.