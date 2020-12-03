ST. LOUIS — Servings: 3 Lettuce Wraps

What will you need:

1 can Jackfruit (20 oz)

3/4 tsp Smoked Paprika

3 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1/2 tsp Chili Powder

1/2 tsp Apple Smoke Seasoning

1/2 tsp Trader Joe's "Vegan Chicken-LESS Seasoning Salt"

1/4 tsp Sea Salt

Black Pepper to taste

1/4 cup diced Red Onion

1/2 Tbsp of Oil (Preferably Grapeseed Oil or Avocado Oil)

Preparation Instructions:

1. Place spices in a small mixing bowl, whisk and mix well, and place to the side.

2. Drain, and rinse jackfruit in water. Use fork or hands to "Shred." Place aside in bowl once finished.

3. In a pan, add oil over medium heat, and cook red onions until softened.

4. Add shredded jackfruit and cook for 5-7 minutes. Keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't stick or cook too fast (lower heat if necessary).

5. Add seasoning mix. Stir well, and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. The jackfruit should take on a light brown-reddish color.

6. Stir in Maple Syrup to the jackfruit, and mix well.

7. Enjoy!

BONUS: Feel free to add your favorite toppings: Red Cabbage, Avocado or Guacamole, Mango Salsa, Cilantro, Bell Peppers, the options are limitless!

For more great vegan recipes, visit FabulouslyVegan.com.

