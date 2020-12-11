Recipe of the Day: Jacob’s Cattle Chili Beans with Creamy Polenta

ST. LOUIS —
Jacob’s Cattle Chili Beans with Creamy Polenta
Ingredients
4 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup polenta or yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup shredded cheese (non-dairy for vegan version), optional
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup minced white onion
2 (15 ounce) cans S&W Jacob’s Cattle Beans, with their juices
1/3 cup tomato sauce
2 teaspoons maple syrup
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
5 cups finely shredded kale
1 large garlic clove, minced
Directions
Make the polenta. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add in the salt and polenta, whisking gently in a steady stream. Continue to whisk until the polenta is thickened. Turn down the heat to low and keep whisking until polenta is thick, about 2 minutes.
Cover the polenta and keep cooking. Remove lid and give the polenta a vigorous stir every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the sides and bottom. Continue to do this until polenta is super creamy and thick, about 30-35 minutes. Right before serving, stir in the cheese, if using.
While polenta is cooking, make the chili beans. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent.
Add in the beans, tomato sauce, maple syrup, soy sauce and paprika and reduce heat to low. Cook another 5 minutes, until mixture has started to thicken. Stir in the balsamic vinegar before serving and season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Just before serving, heat a separate skillet over medium heat and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Add in the kale and minced garlic clove and cook for a minute or two, stirring the entire time, until just wilted.
Divide the creamy polenta into 4 bowls and top with chili beans and crispy garlic kale. Serve immediately.