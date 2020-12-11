Recipe of the Day: Jacob’s Cattle Chili Beans with Creamy Polenta

Shared by Alex Caspero of Delish Knowledge

ST. LOUIS — Jacob’s Cattle Chili Beans with Creamy Polenta

Ingredients

4 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup polenta or yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup shredded cheese (non-dairy for vegan version), optional

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup minced white onion

2 (15 ounce) cans S&W Jacob’s Cattle Beans, with their juices

1/3 cup tomato sauce

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 cups finely shredded kale

1 large garlic clove, minced

Directions

Make the polenta. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add in the salt and polenta, whisking gently in a steady stream. Continue to whisk until the polenta is thickened. Turn down the heat to low and keep whisking until polenta is thick, about 2 minutes.

Cover the polenta and keep cooking. Remove lid and give the polenta a vigorous stir every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the sides and bottom. Continue to do this until polenta is super creamy and thick, about 30-35 minutes. Right before serving, stir in the cheese, if using.

While polenta is cooking, make the chili beans. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent.

Add in the beans, tomato sauce, maple syrup, soy sauce and paprika and reduce heat to low. Cook another 5 minutes, until mixture has started to thicken. Stir in the balsamic vinegar before serving and season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Just before serving, heat a separate skillet over medium heat and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Add in the kale and minced garlic clove and cook for a minute or two, stirring the entire time, until just wilted.