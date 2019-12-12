Jingle Bell Party Bites (Pomegranate and goat cheese appetizer)

Makes about 18 bites

Ingredients

  • 2-3 heads of endive
  • 2 ounces of herbed goat cheese
  • 3 T pomegranate arils
  • 2 T honey
  • Sea salt to taste

Directions

  • Remove the outer leaves of the endive and lay out on a tray.
  • Fill each leaf with a  little goat cheese and few arils.
  • Lightly drizzle honey over the whole tray.
  • Give the whole tray a few sprinkles of sea salt to finish it off.

More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Stuffing Filled Mushroom Caps

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: “Bacon” Wrapped Water Chestnuts

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Polenta Cake and Macque Choux

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Beefy Harvest Soup

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Goat Cheese Pie

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Gingerbread Cake