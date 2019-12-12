Jingle Bell Party Bites (Pomegranate and goat cheese appetizer)
Makes about 18 bites
Ingredients
- 2-3 heads of endive
- 2 ounces of herbed goat cheese
- 3 T pomegranate arils
- 2 T honey
- Sea salt to taste
Directions
- Remove the outer leaves of the endive and lay out on a tray.
- Fill each leaf with a little goat cheese and few arils.
- Lightly drizzle honey over the whole tray.
- Give the whole tray a few sprinkles of sea salt to finish it off.
