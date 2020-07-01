ST. LOUIS —

Katie’s Chicken Parmigiano 

Ingredients 

  • 2 - 8 oz. chicken breast
  • 5 oz. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup flour, pour onto a plate or into a pie pan
  • 3 eggs, lightly whisk and pour onto a plate or into a pie pan
  • 1 cup panko, mix with parmigiano and pour onto a plate or into a pie pan
  • ½ cup grated parmigiano, mix with panko
  • 16 oz. red sauce, warm
  • 6 oz. fresh mozzarella, sliced and torn
  • 2 cups frisee, torn
  • 18 shishito peppers
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • Pinch smoked sea salt
  • Method
  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  • Place a sizzle pan or small sheet tray in the oven.
  • Toss shishito peppers with 1 oz. extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt.
  • Butterfly chicken breast. Using a meat mallet, flatten chicken to desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Bread chicken. First place chicken into flour, then egg, then panko and parmigiano mixture. Press chicken breast into panko and parmigiano mixture to ensure the chicken is completely coated.
  • Heat ½ cup extra virgin olive oil in large skillet over medium high heat.
  • Once oil is shimmering add chicken. Reduce heat to medium.
  • When chicken is golden brown flip to crisp the other side. Repeat with second chicken breast.
  • Place fresh mozzarella cheese onto the chicken and bake until cheese is melted and chicken is cooked through.
  • Place shishito peppers onto the preheated sheet tray. Roast for 5 minutes until blistered but still slightly crunchy.
  • Place frisee and shishito peppers into a mixing bowl. Add fresh squeezed lemon juice. Toss lightly.
  • Place red sauce into a large serving bowl.
  • Place chicken into the bowl, cheese side facing up.
  • Garnish chicken with frisee/shishito pepper salad and a pinch of smoked sea salt. Enjoy! 

Katie's Pizza & Pasta has two locations. Check out the entire menu at katiespizzaandpasta.com

