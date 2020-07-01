ST. LOUIS —
Katie’s Chicken Parmigiano
Ingredients
- 2 - 8 oz. chicken breast
- 5 oz. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup flour, pour onto a plate or into a pie pan
- 3 eggs, lightly whisk and pour onto a plate or into a pie pan
- 1 cup panko, mix with parmigiano and pour onto a plate or into a pie pan
- ½ cup grated parmigiano, mix with panko
- 16 oz. red sauce, warm
- 6 oz. fresh mozzarella, sliced and torn
- 2 cups frisee, torn
- 18 shishito peppers
- 1 lemon, juiced
- Pinch smoked sea salt
- Method
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Place a sizzle pan or small sheet tray in the oven.
- Toss shishito peppers with 1 oz. extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt.
- Butterfly chicken breast. Using a meat mallet, flatten chicken to desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper.
- Bread chicken. First place chicken into flour, then egg, then panko and parmigiano mixture. Press chicken breast into panko and parmigiano mixture to ensure the chicken is completely coated.
- Heat ½ cup extra virgin olive oil in large skillet over medium high heat.
- Once oil is shimmering add chicken. Reduce heat to medium.
- When chicken is golden brown flip to crisp the other side. Repeat with second chicken breast.
- Place fresh mozzarella cheese onto the chicken and bake until cheese is melted and chicken is cooked through.
- Place shishito peppers onto the preheated sheet tray. Roast for 5 minutes until blistered but still slightly crunchy.
- Place frisee and shishito peppers into a mixing bowl. Add fresh squeezed lemon juice. Toss lightly.
- Place red sauce into a large serving bowl.
- Place chicken into the bowl, cheese side facing up.
- Garnish chicken with frisee/shishito pepper salad and a pinch of smoked sea salt. Enjoy!
Katie's Pizza & Pasta has two locations. Check out the entire menu at katiespizzaandpasta.com.
More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Italian Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Mini Blueberry Walnut Muffins
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cajun Pot Pie
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: 3 easy appetizers
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Pizza Stuffed Crescent Rolls