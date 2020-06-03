ST. LOUIS —
King Oyster Mushroom Scallops
Ingredients
Setup
Scallops
6 cups water
1 cup coconut aminos
1 teaspoon white miso paste
4 slices fresh ginger root
6-8 garlic cloves, cut in half
1 large piece of nori, shredded by hand
6 oyster mushrooms, cut to 3/4" thickness rounds
Directions
Combine all the scallop ingredients to a large heated pan and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Meanwhile, slice the mushrooms to about 1 ½” thickness, not using either ends. Score the surface of each cut mushroom cross-wise. Add the mushrooms to the broth and allow to simmer for about 20 minutes.
Transfer the mushrooms and broth to a bowl. Re-heat up the skillet to a high heat, add the mushrooms – do not crowd them, you’ll have to work in batches – and a little bit of broth. Bring the heat down to a medium, high-heat and as the mushrooms sear and caramelize a bit, you can transfer those to a serving dish. Add broth as necessary to skillet as to not burn. Serve right away or keep warm in oven.
