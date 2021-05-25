Recipe of the Day: Kourabiedes

ST. LOUIS —
Kourabiedes
Ingredients
1 lb unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup powdered sugar
2 eggs
2 T almond extract or vanilla
2 T amaretto, brandy, ouzo, or whiskey
¾ cups finely chopped walnuts
6 c all purpose flour, enough to form soft dough
Powdered sugar for sprinkling
Directions
Beat butter until creamy. Add sugar and beat well. Add eggs, almond extract of vanilla, liquor. Mix well.
Add nuts, stir in by hand with flour until dough is soft and pliable. Shape into desired shaped and place on a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bake at 350 until golden in color 12-15 mins. Remove from oven and cover with powdered sugar while cookies are still hot.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Memorial Day Festival this weekend, May 28 through 31. They are taking orders online at stlgreekfest.com.