Recipe of the Day: Lamb Sliders

Shared by Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS —

Lamb Sliders

Hand mix 2 lbs. of ground lamb in a bowl with a diced white onion and green pepper.

Add garlic powder, salt and black pepper to taste.

Mix in one egg and some Greek seasoning.

Cook slider patties on a medium hot surface until medium rare (about 5 minutes).

Top with crumbled feta cheese tossed in Greek dressing and raw red onions and serve on slider buns.

Greek Kitchen is located at 343 South Kirkwood Road #101 in Kirkwood, Missouri. For more information and hours, call (314) 462-9112 or visit thegreekkitchen.net.

