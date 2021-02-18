Recipe of the Day: Lamb Sliders

ST. LOUIS —
Lamb Sliders
Hand mix 2 lbs. of ground lamb in a bowl with a diced white onion and green pepper.
Add garlic powder, salt and black pepper to taste.
Mix in one egg and some Greek seasoning.
Cook slider patties on a medium hot surface until medium rare (about 5 minutes).
Top with crumbled feta cheese tossed in Greek dressing and raw red onions and serve on slider buns.
Greek Kitchen is located at 343 South Kirkwood Road #101 in Kirkwood, Missouri. For more information and hours, call (314) 462-9112 or visit thegreekkitchen.net.