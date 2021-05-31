Recipe of the Day: Lemon Meringue Pie

Shared by Author and TV Chef Christy Rost

ST. LOUIS — LEMON MERINGUE PIE

Pastry

1 ½ cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

5-6 tablespoons ice water

Place flour, sugar, and salt into the bowl of a food processor, cover, and pulse several times to mix. Add cold butter and pulse until it is pea-size. Add 5 tablespoons of ice water and process at low speed until the pastry is crumbly. If the mixture appears dry, add the remaining water and process just until the pastry comes together and forms a ball. Remove the pastry, wrap it in plastic wrap, and chill at least 30 minutes or until it is cold.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Roll the pastry out on a floured pastry cloth or counter and fit it into a 10-inch pie plate. Flute the edges and prick the crust with a fork. Bake the pie shell 9 to 11 minutes until the pastry is lightly browned. Remove it from the oven and cool completely.

Filling

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 package unflavored gelatin

1/3 cup cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

3 egg yolks

1 ½ cups water

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

In a large saucepan, stir together the sugar, gelatin, cornstarch, and salt. Whisk in egg yolks, water, lemon juice, and zest. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and just comes to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat and set it aside 15 minutes to cool, stirring every 5 minutes. Pour into the cooled pie shell.

Meringue

3 egg whites, at room temperature

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

1/3 cup sugar

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. With a mixer on high speed, whip egg whites until they are foamy, add cream of tartar, and beat briefly. Gradually add sugar, beating until the meringue forms stiff peaks.

With an offset metal spatula or knife, spread the meringue over the lemon filling, sealing it well at the edges of the pastry. Bake 4 to 5 minutes to lightly brown the meringue. Cool 40 minutes, then chill until the pie is cold and the filling has set.