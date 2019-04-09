ST. LOUIS — Whozits and Whatzits Smoothies

Serves: 3 Smoothies (6 oz each)

Ingredients:

6oz lowfat strawberry yogurt

2 tbs. reduced-fat creamy peanut butter

¼ cup rolled oats

2/3 cup nonfat milk

4 strawberries, fresh or frozen

4 ice cubes

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Another Disney on Ice recipe inspired by the movie Cars...

Stoplight Frittata

Servings: 4

What You’ll Need

6 eggs

1/4 cup low fat milk

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red bell pepper, diced into 1/2" cubes*

12 yellow cherry tomatoes, halved*

1 1/2 cups baby spinach, packed

How To Make It

Preheat the broiler. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Set aside. Pour oil into a cast iron or oven safe nonstick skillet and turn the stove on to medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add bell pepper and saute until softened and just starting to brown, 3-5 minutes. Add halved tomatoes and spinach and saute until the spinach is lightly wilted, l minute more.

Pour the egg mixture into the pan. When the egg starts to cook along the edges of the pan, gently lift the cooked egg with a spatula, letting the uncooked egg run underneath the cooked. Repeat the process until the egg is cooked all around the edges of the pan but still runny on top. Move the pan to the broiler and cook until puffed and lightly browned on top, about 2 minutes.

Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature, sliced into wedges.

*If yellow cherry tomatoes are unavailable, use red tomatoes and a yellow bell pepper.

ALWAYS wash fruits and veggies when preparing for cooking or eating. When cutting, dicing, peeling and slicing - ALWAYS get an adult's help or permission.

Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment

Sept 6-8, 2019 at Chaifetz Arena

www.disneyonice.com