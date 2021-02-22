x
Recipe of the Day: Louisiana BBQ Shrimp

Shared by Hwy 61 Roadhouse

ST. LOUIS —

Louisiana BBQ Shrimp

Shrimp Butter

1/2 cup Cajun Seasoning

3 TBL Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 # Butter

1/2 Tbl Garlic

Blend all in food processor until evenly mixed

Beer & Seafood Stock

1 cup Beer, light pilsner

1 cup seafood stock

Item

2 Tbl Shrimp butter

2 oz Beer & Seafood stock

1 TBL Cajun Seasoning

7 Tail on shrimp

1 piece French Bread

1/2 cup brown rice, cooked

1 tsp scallions

Melt butter in skillet. Add shrimp and Cajun seasoning. Coat shrimp with butter and add stock. Cook for 5 minutes. Place rice in bowl top with shrimp and butter. Garnish with scallions serve with lots of French bread.

-hwy61roadhouse.com

