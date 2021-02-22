Recipe of the Day: Louisiana BBQ Shrimp

ST. LOUIS —
Louisiana BBQ Shrimp
Shrimp Butter
1/2 cup Cajun Seasoning
3 TBL Worcestershire Sauce
1/2 # Butter
1/2 Tbl Garlic
Blend all in food processor until evenly mixed
Beer & Seafood Stock
1 cup Beer, light pilsner
1 cup seafood stock
2 Tbl Shrimp butter
2 oz Beer & Seafood stock
1 TBL Cajun Seasoning
7 Tail on shrimp
1 piece French Bread
1/2 cup brown rice, cooked
1 tsp scallions
Melt butter in skillet. Add shrimp and Cajun seasoning. Coat shrimp with butter and add stock. Cook for 5 minutes. Place rice in bowl top with shrimp and butter. Garnish with scallions serve with lots of French bread.