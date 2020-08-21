x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Recipes

Recipe of the Day: Mac N Cheese

Recipe by Chef Rick Lewis of Grace Meat + Three

ST. LOUIS —

Mac n Cheese

by Chef Rick Lewis, Grace Meat + Three 

Ingredients:

¼ cup plus 1 tbsp chopped onion

¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter

¼ cup flour

2 cups whole milk

½ cup Busch Beer

About 5 oz shredded cheddar

About 5 oz cubed Velveeta

About 2 oz Shredded gouda

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. hot sauce

¼ tsp. cayenne

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 lb macaroni

2 eggs

2 cups breadcrumbs

Directions:

  • In a large saucepot over medium heat, sauté the onion in butter until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the flour and whisk over medium heat, until a blonde roux s formed, 5 to 7 minutes
  • Raise the heat to medium-high and slowly whisk in the milk and beer until thickened.  Add the cheddar, Velveeta and gouda and whisk until the cheese is melted and incorporated into the bechamel.  Whisk in the Worcestershire, hot sauce and cayenne and season to taste with salt and pepper.  Keep warm and set aside.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  Spray 2 9-by-13-inch casserole dishes with nonstick spray.
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat.  Add the macaroni and boil until al dente, 7 to minutes.  Drain.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine 3 ½ cups cheese sauce with the macaroni and eggs. Transfer to the casserole dishes and bake 45 to 60 minutes.  Top each with 1 cup breadcrumbs and serve.

More information on Grace Meat + Three: stlgrace.com

Related Articles
Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Ice Cream Soda
Recipe shared by TV chef and author Christy Rost ST. LOUIS - 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup2 tablespoons cold milk2 scoops vanilla ice cream, dividedchilled seltzer waterwhipped cream, for garnishmaraschino cherry, for garnishdecorator sprinkles, for garnish (optional) In a tall glass or mug, combine chocolate syrup, milk, and one scoop of the vanilla ice cream.
ksdk.com |Aug 14, 2020