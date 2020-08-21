Recipe of the Day: Mac N Cheese

ST. LOUIS —
Mac n Cheese
by Chef Rick Lewis, Grace Meat + Three
Ingredients:
¼ cup plus 1 tbsp chopped onion
¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter
¼ cup flour
2 cups whole milk
½ cup Busch Beer
About 5 oz shredded cheddar
About 5 oz cubed Velveeta
About 2 oz Shredded gouda
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. hot sauce
¼ tsp. cayenne
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 lb macaroni
2 eggs
2 cups breadcrumbs
Directions:
- In a large saucepot over medium heat, sauté the onion in butter until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the flour and whisk over medium heat, until a blonde roux s formed, 5 to 7 minutes
- Raise the heat to medium-high and slowly whisk in the milk and beer until thickened. Add the cheddar, Velveeta and gouda and whisk until the cheese is melted and incorporated into the bechamel. Whisk in the Worcestershire, hot sauce and cayenne and season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2 9-by-13-inch casserole dishes with nonstick spray.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add the macaroni and boil until al dente, 7 to minutes. Drain.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine 3 ½ cups cheese sauce with the macaroni and eggs. Transfer to the casserole dishes and bake 45 to 60 minutes. Top each with 1 cup breadcrumbs and serve.
More information on Grace Meat + Three: stlgrace.com