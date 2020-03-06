Recipe of the Day: Magic No Bake Cookie Clusters

Alaina Hinkle of the ‘Honest Grub, Honest Foodie’ blog shares a healthy snack recipe.

ST. LOUIS — Magic No Bake Cookie Clusters

Ingredients:

1/3 cup whole pecans

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1/3 cup whole unsalted cashews

1/3 cup unsweetened coconut chip flakes

1 10oz bag of Semi Sweet Enjoy Life Chocolate mega chunks

1 tbsp of coconut oil

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp coconut sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

large sea salt flakes (optional)

Directions:

* Line baking sheet with parchment paper or use Silpat

1. In a small microwavable bowl add in 1 tbsp coconut oil & heat in microwave for 30 second to melt. In a large bowl add in pecans, almonds, cashews, coconut flakes, cinnamon & sugar. Pour half of the coconut oil over it & mix until combined.

2. Next step is to melt the chocolate. This way is my favorite way, it ensures no burning & melts perfectly. Fill small sauce pot/pan half way with water. Then pour the chocolate chunks in a microwave safe boil that can cradle the top of the pot. Make sure the bowl does not touch the water but is hovering over it. Then turn heat on high. Pour in second half of the coconut oil, vanilla extract & then with a spatula stir occasionally until chocolate is fully melted.

3. On baking sheet spoon out about 1/4 cup of nut mixture, pushing together the clusters so they are fully overlapping & touching. Then pour the melted chocolate on top of each cluster until fully covered on the top as seen above.

4. Sprinkle with sea salt flakes & place in the freezer for 1 hour. Then take out, let thaw for a minute or two before biting in!

Store in freezer tight container for up to 2 weeks & pop out when ready for the yummy treat!

