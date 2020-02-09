Recipe of the Day: Mascarpone Tart With Pretzel Graham Crust

Recipe shared by Sarita Gelner of Ritzy Mom blog

ST. LOUIS — Mascarpone Tart With Pretzel Graham Crust

Crust

1 cup pretzels, crushed

6 rectangles honey graham crackers (or 1 cup of graham crumbs)

2 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 tsp. Fine sea salt

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling

8 ounces mascarpone cheese

1 1/4 C. Heavy whipping cream

1/4 C. Granulated sugar

1 tablespoon honey

Pinch sea salt

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

Any Fresh fruit for topping (figs, berries, cherries...)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

In a food processor, Combine graham crackers and pretzels with sugar and salt. Grind to fine crumbs. *Feel free to use store bought crumbs. Or, if you don’t have a food processor, put pretzels and graham crackers in a gallon ziploc bag and crush with a rolling pin

Melt butter and add to crumbs. Pulse to combine a few times.

Then dump crust into a 9 or 10 inch tart pan. Use fingers to Push the crust into bottom and up sides of pan.

Bake for 9-11 minutes.

Cool completely and make filling

Place mascarpone cheese into a bowl. Use a hand mixer or whisk to beat it on medium speed for a minute, until smooth.

Then add vanilla, honey, and pinch of salt. Beat about 45 seconds to combine into a silky mixture.

In a separate bowl, beat heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold this mixture into the mascarpone.

Then spread mixture into the cooled tart crust.

Top with desired fruit.

Chill for at least one hour before serving.



Sarita Gelner