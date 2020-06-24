x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: Matcha Mint Frappe

Beverage Director Justin Austermann of Baileys’ Restaurants shares a recipe for a Matcha Mint Frappe.

ST. LOUIS —

Matcha Mint Frappe

Ingredients:

5 oz milk

1 oz lemongrass syrup

1/2 tsp matcha powder

3 mint leaves + more for garnish

To learn more and to find a Baileys’ restaurant near you, visit baileysrestaurants.com.

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
Recipe of the Day: Homemade Salsa
Photographer and cookbook author Heidi Drexler shares a recipe for Homemade Salsa.
ksdk.com |Jun 22, 2020