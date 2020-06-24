Recipe of the Day: Matcha Mint Frappe

ST. LOUIS —
Matcha Mint Frappe
Ingredients:
5 oz milk
1 oz lemongrass syrup
1/2 tsp matcha powder
3 mint leaves + more for garnish
To learn more and to find a Baileys’ restaurant near you, visit baileysrestaurants.com.
More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Lemonade Bars
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Chao Baan’s Som Tum Papaya Salad
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Bagna Cauda
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Thai Summer Rolls with Sweet N Spicy Peanut Sauce
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cookie Dough Dip
- RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Magic No Bake Cookie Clusters