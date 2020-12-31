Recipe of the Day: Meatless Mini Breakfast Casserole

Shared by Kyona Robinson, a blogger and host of the lifestyle cooking show “Lifestyle Of A Foodie”

ST. LOUIS — Meatless Mini Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

1 mini loaf baking pan

Small frying pan

Wisk

Small mixing bowl

Medium sized wooden spoon

2-3 eggs

1/2 cup of frozen shredded hash browns

1/4 cup of fresh spinach

1/2 of chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup of chopped tomato’s

1/4 cup of chopped jalapeños (optional)

1/2 cup of Fiesta shredded cheese blend

Hot sauce (optional)

1 tablespoon on olive oil

1/2 tsp of salt or to taste

Directions:

Scramble eggs with wisk in small mixing bowl and salt and pepper. Set eggs aside.

Coat small frying pan with olive oil.

Cook veggies except spinach in pan for 3-5 minutes on medium to high heat.

Remove pan from heat.

Layer the mini loaf baking pan in this order:

Shredded hash browns

Cooked veggies

1/2 of the cheese mixture

Eggs

Spinach and remaining cheese.

Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until it’s completed cooked through.

Serve with a little hot sauce or fresh fruit!

Lifestyle Of A Foodie airs Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST on Tasteontv.com. You can download the Taste on Tv app from the App Store or a Roku device.