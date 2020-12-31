Recipe of the Day: Meatless Mini Breakfast Casserole

ST. LOUIS —
Meatless Mini Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
1 mini loaf baking pan
Small frying pan
Wisk
Small mixing bowl
Medium sized wooden spoon
2-3 eggs
1/2 cup of frozen shredded hash browns
1/4 cup of fresh spinach
1/2 of chopped bell peppers
1/4 cup of chopped tomato’s
1/4 cup of chopped jalapeños (optional)
1/2 cup of Fiesta shredded cheese blend
Hot sauce (optional)
1 tablespoon on olive oil
1/2 tsp of salt or to taste
Directions:
Scramble eggs with wisk in small mixing bowl and salt and pepper. Set eggs aside.
Coat small frying pan with olive oil.
Cook veggies except spinach in pan for 3-5 minutes on medium to high heat.
Remove pan from heat.
Layer the mini loaf baking pan in this order:
Shredded hash browns
Cooked veggies
1/2 of the cheese mixture
Eggs
Spinach and remaining cheese.
Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until it’s completed cooked through.
Serve with a little hot sauce or fresh fruit!
