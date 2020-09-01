ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

2.5 lb Ground Beef

1.25 C Oats

1.25 C Chopped Leeks

2.5 Eggs

1/8 C Salt

2 Tbl Pepper

1/4 C Parsley

1/4 C Ketchup

1/8 C Mustard

1/8 C Soysauce

1/8 C Worcestershire

GARNISH

Instructions

(Serves 4-6)

Mix ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Form into loaf or place mixture into a loaf pan. Smoke at 250F for 2 hours or Bake covered for 1.5 hours at 325F Until internal temperature reaches 145F.

