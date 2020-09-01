ST. LOUIS — Ingredients
2.5 lb Ground Beef
1.25 C Oats
1.25 C Chopped Leeks
2.5 Eggs
1/8 C Salt
2 Tbl Pepper
1/4 C Parsley
1/4 C Ketchup
1/8 C Mustard
1/8 C Soysauce
1/8 C Worcestershire
GARNISH
Instructions
(Serves 4-6)
Mix ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Form into loaf or place mixture into a loaf pan. Smoke at 250F for 2 hours or Bake covered for 1.5 hours at 325F Until internal temperature reaches 145F.
