Ingredients
Setup
- 2 1/4 cups spelt flour
- 1/3 cup coconut sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- heavy pinch of salt
- 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk
- 1/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- juice of 1/2 orange
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 3/4 cup roughly chopped raw walnuts
Directions
Preheat oven to 375-degrees F
Line a 24 cup mini muffin tin with piper liners
In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder+soda, salt and zest. Gently stir to mix.
In a separate bowl, add the milk, apple sauce, vanilla and orange juice. Whisk well.
Slowly add the wet to the dry, stirring continually. Mix until you get a doughy consistency, but do not over mix.
Fold in the blueberries and the walnuts.
Scoop about 2 tablespoons into each muffin liner.
Bake for 12-14 minutes. Test with a knife. If inserted into muffin and it comes out clean, remove from oven and allow to cool on a rack.
This should make anywhere between 30-36 muffins.
