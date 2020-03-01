Ingredients

salt

walnuts

baking powder

vanilla extract

baking soda

unsweetened almond milk

applesauce

spelt flour

cocnut sugar

orange zest

orange juice

fresh blueberries

Setup

2 1/4 cups spelt flour

1/3 cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon orange zest

heavy pinch of salt

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

1/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

juice of 1/2 orange

1 cup fresh blueberries

3/4 cup roughly chopped raw walnuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 375-degrees F

Line a 24 cup mini muffin tin with piper liners

In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder+soda, salt and zest. Gently stir to mix.

In a separate bowl, add the milk, apple sauce, vanilla and orange juice. Whisk well.

Slowly add the wet to the dry, stirring continually. Mix until you get a doughy consistency, but do not over mix.

Fold in the blueberries and the walnuts.

Scoop about 2 tablespoons into each muffin liner.

Bake for 12-14 minutes. Test with a knife. If inserted into muffin and it comes out clean, remove from oven and allow to cool on a rack.

This should make anywhere between 30-36 muffins.

Give Back Sessions – Jill Devine

Saturday, January 18, 2020

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

131 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, MO

Cpbl-stl.com

For more from STL Veg Girl, visit STLVegGirl.com.

