Recipe of the Day: Mini Cheesecakes with Greek Yogurt

Shared by Sarita Gelner of the Ritzy Mom blog

ST. LOUIS — Mini Cheesecakes with Greek Yogurt

Makes 8 mini cheesecakes

Ingredients

2/3 C. Honey Graham cracker crumbs

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/8 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch fresh lemon zest (optional)

Filling

8 ounces full fat cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 C. Greek yogurt (plain, 2%)

1/4 C. Granulated sugar

3/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg, room temperature

Topping ideas:

Whipped cream

Fresh fruit, like strawberries

Cherry fruit compote or pie filling

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Line muffin tin with 8 liners

Use a food processor to make Graham crackers into crumbs.

Pulse in sugar, zest, and extract.

Then pulse in melted butter until Sandy texture forms.

Divide evenly between liners, pushing the crust into bottoms.

Then bake for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, make filling. Carefully wash or Wipe out the food processor.

Then add cream cheese and sugar. Blend for a minute until smooth.

Then add the Greek yogurt and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth, scraping down bowl as necessary.

Add egg last. Then blend until combined. Do not over-mix after adding egg.

Spoon batter over hot crusts.

Bake approximately 15-17 minutes.

Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes. Then chill in fridge for at least an hour.

Serve with toppings of choice.