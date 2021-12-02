Recipe of the Day: Mini Cheesecakes with Greek Yogurt

ST. LOUIS —
Mini Cheesecakes with Greek Yogurt
Makes 8 mini cheesecakes
Ingredients
2/3 C. Honey Graham cracker crumbs
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/8 tsp vanilla extract
Pinch fresh lemon zest (optional)
Filling
8 ounces full fat cream cheese, room temperature
1/4 C. Greek yogurt (plain, 2%)
1/4 C. Granulated sugar
3/4 tsp vanilla extract
1 large egg, room temperature
Topping ideas:
Whipped cream
Fresh fruit, like strawberries
Cherry fruit compote or pie filling
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Line muffin tin with 8 liners
Use a food processor to make Graham crackers into crumbs.
Pulse in sugar, zest, and extract.
Then pulse in melted butter until Sandy texture forms.
Divide evenly between liners, pushing the crust into bottoms.
Then bake for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, make filling. Carefully wash or Wipe out the food processor.
Then add cream cheese and sugar. Blend for a minute until smooth.
Then add the Greek yogurt and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth, scraping down bowl as necessary.
Add egg last. Then blend until combined. Do not over-mix after adding egg.
Spoon batter over hot crusts.
Bake approximately 15-17 minutes.
Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes. Then chill in fridge for at least an hour.
Serve with toppings of choice.