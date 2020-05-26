Recipe of the Day: Mom’s Mustard Potato Salad

ST. LOUIS —
Mom’s Mustard Potato Salad
Ingredients
- 8 Cups Mayo
- 1 Cup Grain Mustard
- 4 Tablespoons Crystal Hot Sauce
- ¾ Cup Worcestershire
- ½ Tablespoon Salt
- ¾ Tablespoon Black Pepper
- ½ Cup Sherry Vinegar
Blend all ingredients
- 2.5 lbs Potatoes Diced (Cooked) (Soft)
- 3 Eggs Boiled, Diced
- 1 Cup thinly sliced chives
- ¼ Cup Dill, finely chopped
- 2.5 cups Chopped Dill Pickle
Directions
Dress potatoes when they are still hot. Add all ingredients, plus 3 quarts of dressing. Let cool, check seasoning and redress potato salad if necessary.
To order online from Grace Meat + Three, visit ordergraceBBQ.com.