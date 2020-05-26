x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: Mom’s Mustard Potato Salad

Chef Rick Lewis of Grace Meat + Three shares a mustard potato salad recipe.

ST. LOUIS —

Mom’s Mustard Potato Salad

Ingredients

  • 8 Cups Mayo
  • 1 Cup Grain Mustard
  • 4 Tablespoons Crystal Hot Sauce
  • ¾ Cup Worcestershire
  • ½ Tablespoon Salt
  • ¾ Tablespoon Black Pepper
  • ½ Cup Sherry Vinegar

Blend all ingredients

  • 2.5 lbs Potatoes Diced (Cooked) (Soft)
  • 3 Eggs Boiled, Diced
  • 1 Cup thinly sliced chives
  • ¼ Cup Dill, finely chopped
  • 2.5 cups Chopped Dill Pickle

Directions

Dress potatoes when they are still hot.  Add all ingredients, plus 3 quarts of dressing.  Let cool, check seasoning and redress potato salad if necessary.  

To order online from Grace Meat + Three, visit ordergraceBBQ.com.
Recipe of the Day: Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Sauce
Television Chef and Cookbook Author Christy Rost shares a delicious BBQ sauce recipe. ST. LOUIS - ½ cup sweet onion, peeled and diced 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced 1 ½ cups prepared chili sauce 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, packed 1 tablespoon cider vinegar 1 ½ teaspoons Liquid Smoke ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat.
ksdk.com |May 26, 2020

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis