x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: No Bake Vanilla Cookie Bliss Bites

Jennifer McDaniel of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy and her son, Jack, share a quarantine snack recipe.

ST. LOUIS —

No Bake Vanilla Cookie Bliss Bites

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 c. vanilla wafer cookies, divided

12 dates, pitted

1/2 c. rolled oats

1/3–1/2 c. almond butter

INSTRUCTIONS

In a food processor, combine 1 cup vanilla wafers, pitted dates and rolled oats. Pulse until the mixture is a small to medium crumb.

Transfer ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and add 1/3 cup almond butter. You can add more butter if the mixture is too crumbly to form a ball.

Wipe your food processor clean and add 1/2 cup vanilla wafers. Pulse until crumbs. Place crumbs on a plate.

Roll cookie bites in crumbs for the crumb coating.

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
Recipe of the Day: Whipped Coffee
Cinnamon and sugar for topping (optional) In a medium bowl, combine sugar, coffee, and water. Using an electric hand mixer, whisk vigorously until the mixture turns silky smooth and shiny. Continue whisking until it thickens and holds its peaks. Fill a glass with ice and milk. Dollop the whipped coffee mixture on top.
ksdk.com |May 29, 2020