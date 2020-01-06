Recipe of the Day: No Bake Vanilla Cookie Bliss Bites

ST. LOUIS —
No Bake Vanilla Cookie Bliss Bites
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 c. vanilla wafer cookies, divided
12 dates, pitted
1/2 c. rolled oats
1/3–1/2 c. almond butter
INSTRUCTIONS
In a food processor, combine 1 cup vanilla wafers, pitted dates and rolled oats. Pulse until the mixture is a small to medium crumb.
Transfer ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and add 1/3 cup almond butter. You can add more butter if the mixture is too crumbly to form a ball.
Wipe your food processor clean and add 1/2 cup vanilla wafers. Pulse until crumbs. Place crumbs on a plate.
Roll cookie bites in crumbs for the crumb coating.