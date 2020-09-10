Recipe of the Day: Oil-Free Herbed Roasted Beets

ST. LOUIS — Ingredients
Setup
- 2 large beets, peeled and cut to large bite sized pieces
- 1/3 cup of vegetable broth
- juice of 1/2 lemon
- tablespoon of your favorite fresh herbs - OR- 1/2 tablespoon dried (I used fresh rosemary)
Directions
Preheat your oven to 375 and line a baking sheet or dish with parchment paper.
Toss the beets in the lemon, broth and herbs. Scatter the beets on to the parchment (leaving the liquid behind) and cover with foil or a tight fitting lid.
Roast for 45 minutes or until fork-ready.
Enjoy as-is or add to salads, pasta, pizza, whatever!