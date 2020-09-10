x
St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Recipes

Recipe of the Day: Oil-Free Herbed Roasted Beets

Shared by Caryn Dugan A.K.A. STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

vegetable broth

lemon

beets

Setup

  • 2 large beets, peeled and cut to large bite sized pieces
  • 1/3 cup of vegetable broth
  • juice of 1/2 lemon
  • tablespoon of your favorite fresh herbs - OR- 1/2 tablespoon dried (I used fresh rosemary)

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 and line a baking sheet or dish with parchment paper.

Toss the beets in the lemon, broth and herbs. Scatter the beets on to the parchment (leaving the liquid behind) and cover with foil or a tight fitting lid.

Roast for 45 minutes or until fork-ready.

Enjoy as-is or add to salads, pasta, pizza, whatever!

-STLveggirl.com

