Recipe of the Day: Olive Oil Cornbread

Shared by author and baker Jessie Sheehan

ST. LOUIS — Olive Oil Cornbread

by Jessie Sheehan

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal, coarsely ground

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup Colavita olive oil

1 large egg

1 yolk

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease an 8x8-inch square pan with non-stick cooking spray or softened butter and line with parchment.

Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.

In a large measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, oil, egg and yolk, until incorporated.

Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry and using a rubber spatula, gently combine the two.

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake for about 25 minutes, rotating the pan after 12. The bread is ready when a tester comes out clean. Let cool briefly and serve warm with loads of salted butter.