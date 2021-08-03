Recipe of the Day: Olive Oil Cornbread

ST. LOUIS —
Olive Oil Cornbread
by Jessie Sheehan
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup cornmeal, coarsely ground
2 tsp baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup Colavita olive oil
1 large egg
1 yolk
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease an 8x8-inch square pan with non-stick cooking spray or softened butter and line with parchment.
Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
In a large measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, oil, egg and yolk, until incorporated.
Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry and using a rubber spatula, gently combine the two.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake for about 25 minutes, rotating the pan after 12. The bread is ready when a tester comes out clean. Let cool briefly and serve warm with loads of salted butter.
The cornbread will keep a few days on the counter, tightly covered in plastic wrap and is best the second day.