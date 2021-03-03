Recipe of the Day: One-Pot Savory Beef

Shared by Author and TV Chef Christy Rost

ST. LOUIS — One-Pot Savory Beef

Ingredients:

3 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 2-inch cubes

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large onion, peeled and coarsely chopped

5 carrots, rinsed, peeled and cut in 2-inch lengths

5 large cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

1 ½ cups dry red wine

1 cup beef broth

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

1 celery top with leaves

¾ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat a large Dutch oven over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil, and enough meat to form a single layer in the pot. Brown the meat 2 to 3 minutes without stirring, then turn it over and brown the other side. Transfer meat to a large bowl, add 1 tablespoon oil to the pot, and cook the remaining meat in batches, transferring it to the bowl after it browns.

Add remaining oil, onion, and carrots to the pot and cook 3 minutes, stirring often until they begin to caramelize from the brown bits on the bottom of the pot and the onion begins to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more, stirring often.

Pour in the wine and beef broth, stir to loosen any brown bits remaining on the bottom of the pot, and return meat to the pot. Tie sprigs of thyme and rosemary together with string and drop the bouquet garni into the pot with the celery top and bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, and cover. Simmer 1 ½ to 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to taste, cook 5 minutes more or until the meat is knife tender.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with noodles, rice, potatoes, or quinoa

Yield: 6 to 8 servings