Recipe of the Day: Pantry Marinara Sauce

TV Chef Christy Rost shares a recipe using ingredients you may already have in your pantry.

ST. LOUIS — Pantry Marinara Sauce

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup sweet onion, peeled and chopped fine

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 3-ounce can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/8 teaspoon sugar

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2-3 teaspoons dried oregano

1 package spaghetti or other pasta

Directions:

Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onion and sauté several minutes until it begins to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more, stirring constantly. Stir in diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, sugar, and pepper. Cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the diced tomatoes soften.

Reduce the heat to low. Add oregano, rubbing it between your hands to release its flavor. Cover and simmer the sauce 15 to 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Meanwhile, cook desired amount of spaghetti according to package directions. When the pasta is al dente, drain and serve with marinara sauce.

Yield: 2 to 3 servings

Cook’s Note: Since this recipe only uses 1 tablespoon of tomato paste, divide remaining paste into 1 tablespoon portions, and freeze in an ice cube tray or in squares of plastic wrap. Twist the tops of the plastic wrap to form little pouches and store them in a plastic zipper bag in the freezer.

