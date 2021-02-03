Recipe of the Day: Pecan Granola

Shared by Sarita Gelner, creator of the blog ‘Ritzy Mom’

ST. LOUIS — PECAN GRANOLA RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 Cups Oats

3/4 cup pecan pieces

2 Tablespoons Grapeseed Oil

1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons Pure Maple Syrup

1/4 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1/2 Teasoon Cinnamon

1/4 Teaspoon Nutmeg

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

1/2 cup raisins, reserved for the end

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix oats and pecan pieces.

In a small bowl, combine the rest of ingredients from Grapeseed oil to Salt, setting aside the raisins until baking is completed.

Pour the maple syrup and oil mixture onto the oats and nuts. Toss to coat.

Spread granola mixture out onto a parchment lined pan.

Every fifteen minutes, mix granola and spread out evenly.

At 30 minutes, rotate pan in the oven.

Bake for a total of 45 minutes.

After baking is completed, stir in raisins.

Store in an airtight container.