Recipe of the Day: Pesto Burgers

Recipe shared by Polly Conner of the Thriving Home blog

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds lean ground beef (where to find meat you can trust)

12 ounces (1.5 cups) pesto (use our recipe)

Mozzarella Cheese

Buns

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large mixing bowl, stir together ground beef and pesto.

Form the meat into large patties, about 1 inch thick.

Over medium heat, grill the burgers about 4 minutes on each side. Add or subtract time depending on how well done you prefer your meat.

Add a slice of cheese and grill one more minute to get it nice and melty. Don’t forget to toast those buns too!

NOTES

FREEZER MEAL INSTRUCTIONS:

To Freeze: Patty the burgers up and place them in an airtight freezer bag. Freeze. To Prepare: Let burgers thaw in the refrigerator for 12-24 hours. Follow cooking instructions above starting at step 3.

