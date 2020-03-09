Recipe of the Day: Pesto Burgers

ST. LOUIS —
Pesto Burgers
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds lean ground beef (where to find meat you can trust)
12 ounces (1.5 cups) pesto (use our recipe)
Mozzarella Cheese
Buns
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large mixing bowl, stir together ground beef and pesto.
Form the meat into large patties, about 1 inch thick.
Over medium heat, grill the burgers about 4 minutes on each side. Add or subtract time depending on how well done you prefer your meat.
Add a slice of cheese and grill one more minute to get it nice and melty. Don’t forget to toast those buns too!
NOTES
FREEZER MEAL INSTRUCTIONS:
To Freeze: Patty the burgers up and place them in an airtight freezer bag. Freeze. To Prepare: Let burgers thaw in the refrigerator for 12-24 hours. Follow cooking instructions above starting at step 3.
Polly Conner