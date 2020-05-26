Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Tofu Kabobs

STL Veg Girl shares a simple recipe for summertime!

ST. LOUIS — Pineapple Tofu Kabobs

Ingredients

Setup

1 fresh pineapple

1 extra firm block of tofu (not silken), drained and squeezed to allow extra water out

1 tablespoon corn starch

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Fresh basil to garnish

Everyday Peanut Sauce

Directions

Preheat over to 400 convection or 425 regular setting.

Line a baking sheet with a parchment paper.

Cut the tofu into 16 uniform blocks and toss into a bowl. Add the seasonings and toss until well coated.

Transfer tofu to baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut the pineapple to roughly the same size as the tofu cubes.

Make the Everyday Peanut Sauce.

Julienne the fresh basil. (thin slivers)

Using skewers, (I simply used wooden skewers I found in my local grocery) simply slide on the pineapple and then tofu. If going by the picture, I used 3 pieces of tofu and 2 pineapple on each skewer. Doing this, you will yield a little more than 5 kabobs. Simply using less food per skewer and using them as appetizers will yield more servings.

Place on a platter, cutting board, whatever you have and drizzle with the peanut sauce. Garnish with basil. This way it's easy to pick up and not have to worry about touching anything else.

