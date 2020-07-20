Recipe of the Day: Quinoa and Brown Rice Salad with Fresh Blueberry and Peach Compote

Ann Lemcke of Art of Entertaining shares a quinoa and brown rice salad recipe.

ST. LOUIS — Quinoa and Brown Rice Salad with Fresh Blueberry and Peach Compote

Ingredients:

Compote:

4 Ripe Peaches Diced

1 cup of Blueberries

1/4 cup Chopped Cilantro

1/4 cup Triple Sec

1 Tbs. Brown Sugar

1 tsp. Olive Oil

1 cup of Quinoa- cooked according to package instructions

1 cup of Brown Rice- cooked according to package instructions

1/4 cup of Diced Yellow Onion

1/4 cup of diced green onion

1 Tbs. of Olive Oil

1/4 cup of Chicken Broth

1 Bag of Baby Mixed Greens

Recipe:

In Medium size bowl mix together peaches, blueberries, cilantro, triple sec, brown sugar and tsp of olive oil. Set aside.

In small saucepan heat 1 Tbs. Olive Oil. Add yellow onion and green onion and saute for 2-3 minutes. Add cooked Quinoa, Brown Rice and Chicken broth and mix together.

Layer on platter Rice Mixture then bag of greens and top with compote and serve.

Can be paired with grilled Chicken, Fish or Pork.

Recipe of the Day: Yogo Pizza Dough Chef Lexi Linsenman shares a recipe for pizza dough made using yogurt. ST. LOUIS - "Was developed during quarantine because of the limited number of ingredients and pizza is a great comfort food of mine!" - Chef Lexi Linsenman *vegan yogurt may be substituted *gluten free flour or others may be substituted 1.