Recipe of the Day: Quinoa and Brown Rice Salad with Fresh Blueberry and Peach Compote

ST. LOUIS —
Quinoa and Brown Rice Salad with Fresh Blueberry and Peach Compote
Ingredients:
Compote:
4 Ripe Peaches Diced
1 cup of Blueberries
1/4 cup Chopped Cilantro
1/4 cup Triple Sec
1 Tbs. Brown Sugar
1 tsp. Olive Oil
1 cup of Quinoa- cooked according to package instructions
1 cup of Brown Rice- cooked according to package instructions
1/4 cup of Diced Yellow Onion
1/4 cup of diced green onion
1 Tbs. of Olive Oil
1/4 cup of Chicken Broth
1 Bag of Baby Mixed Greens
Recipe:
In Medium size bowl mix together peaches, blueberries, cilantro, triple sec, brown sugar and tsp of olive oil. Set aside.
In small saucepan heat 1 Tbs. Olive Oil. Add yellow onion and green onion and saute for 2-3 minutes. Add cooked Quinoa, Brown Rice and Chicken broth and mix together.
Layer on platter Rice Mixture then bag of greens and top with compote and serve.
Can be paired with grilled Chicken, Fish or Pork.
