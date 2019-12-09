ST. LOUIS — For some people, dinner time can be the most stressful part of the day. Nutrition Professor Kathy Mora explains that it doesn’t have to be!

She demonstrated three simple one-tray recipes on Show Me St. Louis that make dinner healthy, while still being easy to make.

3 Easy, Baking Sheet Dinners

-Chipotle Chicken and Acorn Squash (from Bon Appetite March 2018): https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/chipotle-rubbed-chicken-sheet-pan-dinner

-Hawaiian Shrimp (from Cooking Light March 2018): https://www.cookinglight.com/recipes/sheet-pan-hawaiian-shrimp

-Honey Roasted Pineapple Dessert (from Bon Appetite March 2012): https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/roasted-pineapple-honey-pistachios

Kathy Mora is a Nutrition Professor at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. For more information, visit siue.com/nutrition.