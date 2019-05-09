ST. LOUIS — 3-Step Lobster Rolls to Make at Home From Yellowbelly’s Executive Chef
- 1 package Hawaiian Rolls
- 1 Tbsp. Butter (per roll for toasting)
- 2-ounces lobster per roll (can also use tuna or chicken)
- 1.5-ounces green goddess dressing (per roll)
- 2-ounces pickled or fresh celery (per roll)
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Chives
Directions:
- Cut the sides of each Hawaiian roll and slice down the middle of each roll. Butter each side of your roll and toast in a skillet for two minutes per side.
- Combine protein and green goddess dressing in a bowl.
- Fill toasted roll with filling mixture and top with celery, chives and toasted sesame seeds.